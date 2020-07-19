Ali Abdelaziz Says Conor McGregor Must Fight Islam Makhachev To Get Khabib Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager believes team Khabib holds all the cards when it comes to a potential rematch with Conor McGregor.

While McGregor claims he is retired, very few are buying it. The “Notorious” one has claimed to be retired in the past only to return to the Octagon. Many believe that McGregor will eventually continue his pursuit of a rematch with Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” submitted McGregor back in Oct. 2018 to retain the UFC lightweight championship.

Ali Wants McGregor vs. Makhachev If The ‘Notorious’ One Expects Khabib Rematch

TMZ Sports interviewed Ali Abdelaziz, who said that McGregor must get past Islam Makhachev if he wants another crack at Khabib (via BJPenn.com).

“Justin said no (to McGregor). Khabib told me to go tell Justin to fight Conor. Justin said no. Listen, we dictate this. Conor right now he can be a backup fighter. He can go make weight and maybe make some money, but at the end of the day, that’s the two champions. He’s not even No. 3, he’s No. 4 or No. 5. Conor can go fight Nate (Diaz) or (Jorge) Masvidal. We’re not interested in fighting him. He needs to get some wins and he needs to fight some good opponents. I said, the only way he can fight Khabib is if he fights Islam Makhachev, then he can fight Khabib,” Abdelaziz said.

Many feel Makhachev is the future of the lightweight division. He is 18-1 in his pro MMA career. He’s known for his relentless pressure and high-level grappling. While he hasn’t fought an elite-level 155-pounder yet, many believe his style would be a nightmare for top-ranked fighters like McGregor.

Time will tell if McGregor decides to come out of retirement. As for Khabib, he’s mourning the loss of his father, Abdulmanap. Once he’s able to return, he’s expected to collide with interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout.