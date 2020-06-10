Ali Abdelaziz Says Conor McGregor Stole Amanda Nunes’ UFC 250 Moment

Conor McGregor announced his retirement shortly after Amanda Nunes’ UFC 250 win and this drew the ire of some.

Nunes put her women’s featherweight championship on the line against Felicia Spencer in the main event of UFC 250. The action took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nunes turned in five dominant rounds before being awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Abdelaziz Says McGregor Stole From Nunes’ Moment

While all eyes were supposed to be on Nunes by the end of UFC 250, McGregor hopped on Twitter shortly after the fight to announce his retirement. Well known MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he feels McGregor stole Nunes’ thunder.

“Amanda Nunes had such an amazing performance, dominant performance. And he [chose] a time to steal her moment. It just shows what kind of person he is. Just wait till Monday. But he knows he’s jealous. He wants people to talk about him.”

McGregor has expressed frustration with the UFC. The “Notorious” one isn’t happy with the promotion’s decision to push back the UFC lightweight title unification bout to September. He’s also said there is a lack of intriguing options and the promotion keeps going against what he wants.

UFC president Dana White has chalked up McGregor’s issues to the COVID-19 crisis. White also claimed McGregor was offered a replacement spot for the main event of UFC 249 but he turned it down. White said if McGregor wants to stick to retirement, he wishes him all the best.

Abdelaziz also claimed that McGregor had a chance to fight his client, Justin Gaethje. He said that McGregor instead chose to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The top MMA manager doesn’t believe McGregor takes a chance unless things are handed to him. He also expressed his belief that McGregor ducked Tony Ferguson.