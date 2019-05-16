Ali Abdelaziz Says He Can’t Bear To Watch Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes

In the main event of UFC 238, flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo is moving up in weight to take on top bantamweight contender, Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title.

Although both fighters are managed by Ali Abdelaziz, the manager will not be at UFC 238.

“I’m going to be home eating popcorn, watching these two men chase after a dream,” Abdelaziz said this week during an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio.

Why he won’t be there is because he is too close to both guys and doesn’t want to see one lose. He knows how hard both fighters have worked in their career, and can’t bear to see either of them after the fight knowing one will be disappointed.

“I know Henry for a long time. I know Marlon for a long time. I love both guys,” Abdelaziz said. “Forget about all this (expletive) they’re talking about, and Henry … they’re both such great guys. One of my favorite people to be around. Marlon Moraes is one of the funniest ever. Henry, you can’t just look at him and laugh.

“They’re two great men fighting for the biggest prizes they’ve ever had. They both have such a good contract. The UFC is taking care of them. They’re making money. Guess what? I’m out. I will not be in Chicago.”