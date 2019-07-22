Ali Abdelaziz Says Khabib May Fight GSP Before Tony Ferguson

If Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Dustin Poirier, then his team will likely be vying for a showdown with Georges St-Pierre.

Many believe that Tony Ferguson is the clear number one contender for the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier. With a 12-fight winning streak and not having lost a fight since May 2012, it’s easy to see why fans feel that way. Despite this, UFC president Dana White will not commit to who is next in line.

Khabib’s Manager Says GSP May Skip Ahead Of Ferguson

Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, spoke to TMZ Sports on a number of topics. One of them was on Nurmagomedov’s next move should he successfully defend his lightweight gold against Poirier on Sept. 7.

“At the end of the day, we’re fighting Dustin Poirier. He’s a true number one contender. You got the guy with the cheap glasses, “El Cucuy” [might be next in line]. You know, got a lot of killers in this weight division. You got my man Georges St-Pierre. He might be next too. I can see Georges fighting Khabib before Tony fights Khabib. But of course, Dustin Poirier is next.”

When asked if the St-Pierre fight still interests Nurmagomedov, Abdelaziz made his answer clear.

“100 percent. This is the number one interest fight for all of us. And at the end of the day, we will have to fight.”

Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier will headline UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. It’ll be a title unification bout as Poirier holds interim lightweight gold. This will also be Nurmagomedov’s second title defense.