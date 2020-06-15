Ali Abdelaziz Suggests Two Marquee Bouts For Conor McGregor

Well-known MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz has suggested two high-profile bouts for Conor McGregor.

Abdelaziz, who manages UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje, has insisted that only Gaethje is likely to give McGregor a title shot if he defeats “The Eagle.” Back in Oct. 2018, Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor and a post-fight brawl ensued between members of both camps. While “The Eagle” emerged victorious, many feel this feud is far from over.

Ali Abdelaziz Says McGregor Must Wait, Suggests Two Bouts

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Abdelaziz expressed his belief that McGregor should step back inside the Octagon before receiving another lightweight title opportunity.

“Right now, he’s on punishment for his bad behavior,” Ali tells TMZ Sports … “Right now, he needs to sit down.”

“Go fight Tony Ferguson, stay busy, stay active. Go fight Jorge Masvidal. Stay active, I want to see activity. Remember, he used to say that to all of us, guess what? Payback is a b*tch.”

McGregor has claimed that he is done with MMA competition. The “Notorious” one has expressed frustration with the UFC over holding off on a lightweight title unification bout until September. He also said he feels the promotion keeps resisting anything he suggests for his next outing.

UFC president Dana White chalks up McGregor’s issues to the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that if McGregor truly wants to retire, he won’t push back. This isn’t the first time McGregor has claimed to be retired.

McGregor was last seen in action back in Jan. 2020. He took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The former UFC “champ-champ” starched Cerrone in 40 seconds for the TKO victory. White has said he thinks McGregor should wait for the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje, but the “Notorious” one wanted back inside the Octagon sooner.