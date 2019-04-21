Alistair Overeem Dismisses Talks Of Title Shot Following UFC St. Petersburg

Alistair Overeem may have two straight wins, but he isn’t clamoring for another shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold just yet.

Yesterday (April 20), Overeem shared the Octagon with Aleksei Oleinik. The action was held inside the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Overeem picked up the first-round TKO victory and has now gone 4-2 in his last six outings.

Overeem Not Targeting UFC Gold For Now

During the UFC St. Petersburg post-fight press conference, Overeem said he still has more work to do if he’s to receive another title opportunity (via MMAWeekly.com):

“I’m aiming for September. Fighting in September and then again later in the year. But after three wins we will start talking about the title. Not yet, it’s too soon.”

He then went on to say that he wants to compete against his initial UFC St. Petersburg opponent, Alexander Volkov (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m still looking for that fight. I was very prepared to face Alexander Volkov. I was looking forward to that fight. That fight didn’t happen tonight, but hopefully the next fight will be Volkov.”

Overeem competed for the UFC heavyweight title back in Sept. 2016. He suffered a first-round knockout loss to Stipe Miocic. Overeem currently sits at the seventh spot on the official UFC heavyweight rankings.