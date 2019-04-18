Alistair Overeem Doesn’t Think Aleksei Oleinik Fight Gets Out Of Second Round

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem doesn't think his fight with Aleksei Oleinik makes it out of the second round.

Two of the most experienced heavyweights in mixed martial arts (MMA) history will meet this weekend (Sat. April 20, 2019). Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik will headline UFC Saint Petersburg from the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Speaking to MMA Junkie on the match-up recently, Overeem said he doesn’t expect the main event clash to go all five rounds. Instead, he thinks the action will come to a stop in the second:

“It’s not going to be five rounds,” Overeem said. “It’s going to be maybe two rounds.”



Overeem and Oleinik are former training partners, to the point where Overeem actually considers his opponent a friend. Because of this, there will be no pre-fight trash talk from “The Reem’s” side:

“I consider him a friend,” Overeem said. “He’s a great guy. We had good rounds. I’m not going to talk smack because I like Aleksei. He’s a cool guy.”



Do you think Overeem and Oleinik’s fight will go past the second round?