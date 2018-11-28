Alistair Overeem Explains Why He Called Out Derrick Lewis

Alistair Overeem recently called out Derrick Lewis and he’s since given the lowdown on why.

Overeem is coming off a first-round destruction of Sergei Pavlovich. The two mixed it up at UFC Beijing this past Saturday night (Nov. 24). “The Reem” won the bout via first-round TKO to nab his first win since July 2017.

Alistair Overeem Gives Reason For Calling Out Derrick Lewis

Shortly after his finish over Pavlovich, Overeem called for a bout with “Mr. Hot Balls” Lewis. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Overeem explained why:

“I have to go with the hot balls, Derrick Lewis. We haven’t fought before and he’s ranked higher. He’s just ranked higher. I definitely have a score to settle with Francis (Ngannou) and I have no doubt that undoubtedly that’ll happen some time. But to me Derrick Lewis is more appealing because of those two reasons: I haven’t fought him before, that’s number one, and he’s higher ranked.”

Overeem initially said he’d like a rematch with Francis Ngannou. “The Predator” viciously knocked out Overeem back in Dec. 2017. As Overeem mentioned, he’d still like a second crack at Ngannou but feels a bout with Lewis makes sense.

Lewis fell short in his bid to capture the UFC heavyweight title. “The Black Beast” challenged heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier earlier this month to headline UFC 230. Cormier’s grappling was too much for Lewis to handle, and the challenger tapped out in the second round.

Do you think Alistair Overeem vs. Derrick Lewis will be booked next?