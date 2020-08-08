Alistair Overeem Fires Back At Derrick Lewis Over Ducking Accusations

Alistair Overeem is aware of Derrick Lewis’ ducking accusations and he’s amused by it.

Lewis is set to do battle in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 32. He’ll collide with Aleksei Oleinik inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lewis and Oleinik are looking to nab a three-fight winning streak.

Overeem Responds To Ducking Accusations From Lewis

During his media scrum ahead of UFC on ESPN+ 32, Lewis claimed that Overeem has turned down a bout with him several times (via MMAMania).

“I already fought just about everybody in the Top 10,” Lewis told the media. “The only guys I haven’t fought are Overeem and [Blaydes]. I’ve been asking to fight Curtis and Overeem. Overeem turned me down like three times in this past month before Oleinik popped up.”

Overeem caught wind of “The Black Beast’s” claim and had a brief response on his Twitter account.

Why would I turn you down ? (Easy paycheck 😹) https://t.co/SSqOl02n0z — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) August 7, 2020

“Why would I turn you down? (Easy paycheck).”

Taking a look at the UFC heavyweight rankings, Lewis holds the number four spot, while Overeem is ranked number seven. “The Reem” has expressed his desire to make another attempt at capturing UFC gold before retiring. Beating someone as high-ranked as Lewis would certainly be a good start. With that said, Lewis’ value would drop with a loss to Oleinik.

Overeem is coming off a TKO victory over Walt Harris. He is scheduled to meet Augusto Sakai on Sept. 5. The bout is expected to serve as the headliner of a UFC Fight Night event.