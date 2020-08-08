Saturday, August 8, 2020

Alistair Overeem Fires Back At Derrick Lewis Over Ducking Accusations

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Alistair Overeem
Alistair Overeem (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)

Alistair Overeem is aware of Derrick Lewis’ ducking accusations and he’s amused by it.

Lewis is set to do battle in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 32. He’ll collide with Aleksei Oleinik inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lewis and Oleinik are looking to nab a three-fight winning streak.

Overeem Responds To Ducking Accusations From Lewis

During his media scrum ahead of UFC on ESPN+ 32, Lewis claimed that Overeem has turned down a bout with him several times (via MMAMania).

“I already fought just about everybody in the Top 10,” Lewis told the media. “The only guys I haven’t fought are Overeem and [Blaydes]. I’ve been asking to fight Curtis and Overeem. Overeem turned me down like three times in this past month before Oleinik popped up.”

Overeem caught wind of “The Black Beast’s” claim and had a brief response on his Twitter account.

“Why would I turn you down? (Easy paycheck).”

Taking a look at the UFC heavyweight rankings, Lewis holds the number four spot, while Overeem is ranked number seven. “The Reem” has expressed his desire to make another attempt at capturing UFC gold before retiring. Beating someone as high-ranked as Lewis would certainly be a good start. With that said, Lewis’ value would drop with a loss to Oleinik.

Overeem is coming off a TKO victory over Walt Harris. He is scheduled to meet Augusto Sakai on Sept. 5. The bout is expected to serve as the headliner of a UFC Fight Night event.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAMania

Trending Articles

Bellator

Watch: Michael Chandler Sleeps Benson Henderson At Bellator 243

Michael Chandler accomplished a rare feat against Benson Henderson. Chandler and Henderson shared the cage a second time at...
Read more
MMA

Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt, Shevchenko vs. Maia Title Bouts Set For UFC 255

UFC 255 has two title fights on tap for Nov. 21. ESPN's Brett Okamoto reports that UFC president Dana...
Read more
Bellator

Corey Anderson Signs With Bellator After Requesting UFC Release

Corey Anderson is now a member of the Bellator roster. Anderson had been competing under the UFC banner. He...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 243 Results: Michael Chandler Knocks Out Benson Henderson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ich3Q9M6A78 UPDATE: The Bellator 243 results are in. Michael Chandler knocked out Benson Henderson in the first...
Read more
MMA

UFC Releases Ray Borg Following Latest Fight Withdrawal

The UFC has ended its relationship with Ray Borg. MMAFighting's Damon Martin was able to confirm with UFC officials...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Alistair Overeem Fires Back At Derrick Lewis Over Ducking Accusations

Alistair Overeem is aware of Derrick Lewis' ducking accusations and he's amused by it. Lewis is set to do...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 32 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. Tonight (Aug. 8), UFC on ESPN+...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Surprised To Hear Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Return At UFC 254

Daniel Cormier was caught off guard upon hearing the news of Khabib Nurmagomedov's planned October return. Nurmagomedov, who holds...
Read more
MMA

UFC Megastar Conor McGregor Is Engaged To Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor popped the question. McGregor announced that he is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin. The...
Read more
Bellator

Michael Chandler Sizes up Conor McGregor as He Talks Free Agency

Michael Chandler fought the last fight on his contract at Bellator 243 when he picked up a first round victory against Benson...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 32 Results: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

UFC on ESPN+32 goes down tonight (Sat. August 8, 2020) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 32

The final UFC on ESPN+ 32 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Bellator

Watch: Michael Chandler Sleeps Benson Henderson At Bellator 243

Michael Chandler accomplished a rare feat against Benson Henderson. Chandler and Henderson shared the cage a second time at...
Read more
Bellator

Watch: Valerie Loureda Knocks Out Tara Graff At Bellator 243

Valerie Loureda scored a knockout victory over Tara Graff. On the preliminary portion of Bellator 243, Loureda shared the...
Read more
MMA

UFC Releases Ray Borg Following Latest Fight Withdrawal

The UFC has ended its relationship with Ray Borg. MMAFighting's Damon Martin was able to confirm with UFC officials...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 243 Results: Michael Chandler Knocks Out Benson Henderson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ich3Q9M6A78 UPDATE: The Bellator 243 results are in. Michael Chandler knocked out Benson Henderson in the first...
Read more
MMA

Derrick Lewis Promises To Come Out ‘Balls Blazing’ Against Aleksei Oleinik

With the ability to move mountains with his words, Derrick Lewis says he will come out "balls blazing" at UFC on ESPN+...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube