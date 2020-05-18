Alistair Overeem Hopes To Capture UFC Gold Before Retiring

Alistair Overeem has his sights set on UFC gold before walking away from MMA competition.

Overeem competed this past Saturday night (May 16). He shared the Octagon with Walt Harris in the main event of UFC on ESPN 8. Harris got off to a blazing start and appeared to be on the verge of stopping Overeem. It wasn’t meant to be as “The Reem” bounced back for the second-round TKO win.

Overeem Eyeing UFC Heavyweight Title

Overeem will be recognized as a legend in the world of combat sports long after his fighting days are over. Despite his accolades, the UFC heavyweight championship has alluded Overeem. Speaking to reporters during the UFC on ESPN 8 post-fight press conference, Overeem said he wants to capture UFC gold before he hangs up his gloves (via MMAMania.com).

“We’re still hunting for the title,” Overeem said. “I would say also I’m in the last phase of my career. So those two things are a little bit on my mind. Finish up the career and one more run at the title.

“What’s next is some time off because we’ve had an extra long camp, five weeks extra,” he said. “So that makes it ten weeks I was in camp. So we’ll have some time off, enjoy my 40th birthday, yes, yippee. And then I dunno, fight again in September, October. Not too long of a layoff. I think September / October will be nice.”

Overeem has gone 3-1 in his last four outings. In that span, he’s beaten Harris, Aleksei Olinik, and Sergei Pavlovich. The one loss was to Jair Rozenstruik in a bout that Overeem was clearly winning before being stopped in the final seconds of the fight.