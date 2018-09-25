Alistair Overeem Joins Elevation Fight Team in Colorado

Alistair Overeem has a new home and it’s Elevation Fight Team in Colorado.

Overeem last competed in June on the preliminary portion of UFC 225. He went one-on-one with Curtis Blaydes inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Blaydes won the bout via TKO in the third round. “Razor” lived up to his nickname, opening up a nasty cut on Overeem’s forehead courtesy of elbows.

Alistair Overeem Joins Team Elevation in Colorado

For the past few weeks, fight fans have noticed images of Overeem and Blaydes training together. This caused many to wonder if “The Reem” switched camps. In an Instagram post, Overeem confirmed that he has joined Elevation Fight Team in Colorado:

“From opponent to training partners. Working very hard at my new home @elevationfightteamco Loving the atmosphere, training partners, work ethic and a big fan of the Colorado heights. Truly can’t wait to showcase my progression in the octagon again. Just stay tuned.”

Overeem has lost his last two bouts. He’s been finished by Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. “The Reem” last earned victory back in July 2017 in a third bout with Fabricio Werdum. Overeem won the bout via majority decision, putting him at 2-1 against “Vai Cavalo.”

In the sport of mixed martial arts, you’ll often hear people say “iron sharpens iron.” It isn’t uncommon for a fighter to be defeated by another competitor and join the winner’s camp. That’s what Alexander Gustafsson did after being submitted by Phil Davis.

Do you think the move to Elevation Fight Team will be beneficial to Alistair Overeem?