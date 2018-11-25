Alistair Overeem Says Rematch With Francis Ngannou Would Be Different

Alistair Overeem believes he’s got his swagger back and wants to prove it by facing Francis Ngannou a second time.

Overeem and Ngannou competed in separate bouts on the UFC Beijing card earlier this morning (Nov. 24). Overeem defeated Sergei Pavlovich via TKO in the first round. Meanwhile, it only took Ngannou 45 seconds to put away Overeem’s teammate Curtis Blaydes in their rematch.

Alistair Overeem Wants “The Predator” Again

Overeem and Ngannou did battle back in Dec. 2017. Ngannou landed the uppercut from Hades to knock “The Reem” out cold in the opening round. The punch landed with such force that Overeem was lifted off the ground Street Fighter style. Despite the brutal knockout loss, Overeem told reporters at the UFC Beijing post-fight press conference that he’d be better prepared for Ngannou a second time (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I have a lot of respect for Francis Ngannou. But I’m very ready for a second fight. I can promise you the second fight will be different from the first fight. I made changes to my camp and I feel very energized, very motivated. The second fight will be different from the first fight, I guarantee that.”

Overeem’s victory over Pavlovich may be just what the doctor ordered. “The Reem” hadn’t won a bout since July 2017. While a rematch so soon may not be in the cards, stranger things have happened. MMA News will keep you posted on what’s next for Overeem and Ngannou.

Do you think Alistair Overeem would stand a chance against Francis Ngannou in a rematch?