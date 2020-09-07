Alistair Overeem Responds To Derrick Lewis Trash Talk After UFC Vegas 9 Win

Derrick Lewis wasn’t happy with Alistair Overeem’s win over Augusto Sakai at UFC Vegas 9.

Lewis took to Twitter to trash Overeem throughout the fight as the two do not like each other. Both men have accused the other of ducking them so it appeared “The Black Beast” wasn’t happy to see him win.

So, when Overeem heard Lewis was taking trash, he says he is open to beating him right after Curtis Blaydes beats him.

“Definitely,” Overeem answered emphatically at the post-fight press conference (h/t MMAFighting). “Derrick Lewis is just talking crap. My teammate Curtis [Blaydes] is going to destroy him and I’d be happy to kind of do that after Curtis. Curtis first.”

For right now, Overeem is going to go back home and spend time with his family. After that, he isn’t sure what will be next for him.

“No preference. You know what my preference is? Quality time with my girls,” Overeem said. “I’ve missed them. Camp is gruesome, separated for eight weeks. I kind of do that on purpose to get extra hungry, extra motivated.

“For now, I’m going to fly back early tomorrow and spend some quality time with them and then we’ll figure it out.”