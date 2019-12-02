Alistair Overeem Says Winning UFC Title Would Be Great Ending To His Career

Alistair Overeem is set to headline another UFC show as he will take on Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Washington.

For Overeem, it is set to be his 64th professional MMA fight. How he has been able to be fighting for so long is quite simple. He says it is all about mentality.

“I think I’ve always been a fighter,” Overeem said to UFC.com (via MMA Junkie). “I’ve always kicked ass – even before I was professionally a fighter. I’d have fights in the street and it even got me in trouble a couple of times.

“Some people will never be fighters, and then some people are born fighters.”

Overeem also says his love for fighting as a key reason to why he has kept going. He did kickboxing before MMA and fought all the time.

“I think us fighters go for amazing stories,” Overeem said. “My career in particular has been a long adventure. I think I was built for it. I’ve been all over the world. I’ve fought in 89 fights, kickboxing and MMA. I’m just doing my thing. I’m following my passion. It’s been a great adventure and I’m still going strong.”

In the end, the 39-year-old has just one goal left to accomplish in his career and that is to win the UFC belt. Should he get past Rozenstruik, he will remain a top-six heavyweight and on the right path to a title shot.

“I have my own goals – of course: UFC gold,” Overeem said. “To win the title would be a great close on my career.”