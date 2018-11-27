Alistair Overeem Has His Sights Set On ‘Hot Balls’ Derrick Lewis

Alistair Overeem wants to do battle with “The Black Beast,” or is it “Hot Balls?”

Overeem recently proved the doubters wrong at UFC Beijing. “The Reem” was a slight underdog going into his bout with UFC newcomer Sergei Pavlovich. The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion showed why he shouldn’t be counted out just yet. He earned a first-round TKO victory over Pavlovich.

Alistair Overeem Calls Out Derrick Lewis

Overeem recently said that he’s prepared for a rematch with Francis Ngannou, who also earned a first-round TKO win at UFC Beijing. While Overeem said the bout would be different, he isn’t closing off other options. “The Reem” took to Twitter to call for a bout with Lewis:

I'm hearing you guys want to see a technician versus a brawler. What do you say Hot Balls? — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) November 26, 2018