Alistair Overeem Has His Sights Set On ‘Hot Balls’ Derrick Lewis

Alistair Overeem wants to do battle with “The Black Beast,” or is it “Hot Balls?”
Overeem recently proved the doubters wrong at UFC Beijing. “The Reem” was a slight underdog going into his bout with UFC newcomer Sergei Pavlovich. The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion showed why he shouldn’t be counted out just yet. He earned a first-round TKO victory over Pavlovich.
Alistair Overeem Calls Out Derrick Lewis
Overeem recently said that he’s prepared for a rematch with Francis Ngannou, who also earned a first-round TKO win at UFC Beijing. While Overeem said the bout would be different, he isn’t closing off other options. “The Reem” took to Twitter to call for a bout with Lewis:
I'm hearing you guys want to see a technician versus a brawler. What do you say Hot Balls?
It’s easy to see why Overeem would be eyeing a bout with “The Black Beast.” Lewis is currently the second ranked UFC heavyweight. While Lewis is coming off a submission loss to Daniel Cormier in a heavyweight title bout, Overeem might be able to sneak his way back in title contention if he can beat Mr. “Hot Balls.”
Right now Overeem is the sixth ranked UFC heavyweight, but it’s possible he could take Alexander Volkov’s fifth spot due to “Drago’s” knockout loss against Lewis. A match-up between those two isn’t out of the realm of possibility as well. Of course, nothing is made official and speculation will run rampant until pen is put to paper.
Would you like to see Alistair Overeem vs. Derrick Lewis?