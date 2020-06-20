Alistair Overeem Surprised UFC Hasn’t Booked Jairzinho Rozenstruik Rematch

Alistair Overeem expected to have a rematch with Jairzinho Rozenstruik lined up but it hasn’t panned out.

Back in Dec. 2019, Overeem and Rozenstruik collided. It was a bout that “The Reem” had control of all the way up to the final seconds of the fight. That’s when Rozenstruik dropped Overeem, leaving him with a gnarly split lip. The fight was stopped but Overeem argued that he was never out.

Overeem Thought He’d Have Rozenstruik Rematch Booked By Now

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Overeem admitted that he’s surprised the UFC hasn’t matched him up with Rozenstruik again.

“We’ll see what happens,” Overeem said. “I’m not really hunting; it is what it is. I’m still chilling, I’m still recovering. I just restarted training, and it will all become apparent in time. I’m not really leaning towards anybody or anything right now.

“I do want to run it back with him. I’m a little surprised we’re not running it back right now but again, it is what it is. UFC, they ultimately decide the matchups so, yeah, it’s definitely a fight that I’m looking for, but we’ll see. I’m not hunting anything. It will either happen or it won’t, and if it won’t, it’s fine.”

Overeem is coming off a TKO victory over Walt Harris. “The Reem” overcame adversity in the fight as he was rocked early by “The Big Ticket.” Harris ended up losing steam and Overeem capitalized.

Overeem sits at the number eight spot on the UFC heavyweight rankings. While “The Reem” admits that winning UFC gold would be the cherry on top of a decorated career, he recognizes that he’s already accomplished more than most. Overeem competed for the UFC heavyweight title back in Sept. 2016 but was knocked out by Stipe Miocic. Stick with MMA News for the latest on Overeem’s next fight.