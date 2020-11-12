Thursday, November 12, 2020

Alistair Overeem To Headline Super Bowl Weekend UFC Event Against Alexander Volkov

By Cole Shelton
Alistair Overeem
Image Credit: Getty Images

Alistair Overeem’s final run at a UFC title continues on Super Bowl weekend.

Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Overeem is set to headline a UFC event on Feb. 6 against Alexander Volkov. The promotion has not announced a location for the event.

Alistair Overeem has made it clear this is the final run of his career. He is currently on a two-fight winning streak after beating Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai by TKO. Before that, he suffered a last-second KO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik to snap his winning streak after he beat Alexey Oleynik and Sergey Pavlovich.

Overeem nearly captured UFC gold against Stipe Miocic as he dropped the champ and nearly submitted him. However, Miocic came back and KO’d Overeem.

Alexander Volkov, meanwhile, returned to the win column with a TKO win over Walt Harris at UFC 254. The Russian has gone 2-2 in his last four with losses to Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis and a win over Greg Hardy.

This is a crucial fight for the heavyweight division where the winner would likely get a No. 1 contender bout next. Both Overeem and Volkov are ranked in the top-six of the division.

ViaESPN

