Alistair Overeem To Headline UFC Fight Night Card On September 5 Against Augusto Sakai

Alistair Overeem will be headlining his fourth straight UFC event.

According to ESPN, the longtime combat sports veteran, will take on the surging contender, Augusto Sakai on September 5. The location of the event is unknown at this time, but Fight Island could certainly be a possibility.

Overeem returned to the win column last time out with a second-round TKO victory over Walt Harris. Before that, the 40-year-old suffered a last-second KO loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik to snap his two-fight winning streak. The Dutchman fought for UFC gold back at UFC 203 where he lost by TKO in the first round to Stipe Miocic. He is currently ranked seventh in the heavyweight division.

Augusto Sakai, meanwhile, is currently undefeated in the UFC with a record of 4-0, while earning his way into the promotion with a knockout win on the Contender Series in 2018. The Brazilian’s lone career loss came in Bellator at the hands of Cheick Kongo.

Last time out, Sakai edged out a split decision win over Blagoy Ivanov and before that had a KO win over Marcin Tybura and a controversial decision win over Andrei Arlovski. The Brazilian’s other Octagon win came by TKO over Chase Sherman. He is currently ranked ninth in the division.

No other fights have been announced for the card. But, the winner of Overeem vs. Sakai could easily see themselves getting a top-five opponent. So, the stakes will be high for this one.