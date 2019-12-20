Alistair Overeem Views Jairzinho Rozenstruik Fight As A Win

Now that he feels “pretty again” after undergoing successful plastic surgery, Alistair Overeem believes he’s the true winner of his fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Overeem shared the Octagon with Rozenstruik earlier this month. The heavyweight clash headlined UFC Washington. Overeem looked to be on his way to a unanimous decision victory, but Rozenstruik clocked him with a punch that sent him down to the mat. Overeem wasn’t out but referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the fight after seeing Overeem’s horrific split lip.

Overeem Sees Rozenstruik Fight As A Win

Overeem spoke to reporters during a scrum in Busan, South Korea. “The Reem” said he’s looking and feeling good after suffering the gnarly cut (via MMAFighting.com).

“To me, I’m almost pretty again,” Overeem said. “Actually, I am pretty again compared to last week. Because what was it, 10 days ago? And I think it’s looking great.”

“I did have any pain at all. I did not feel any pain,” he added, when asked how he reacted to the cut.

Overeem went on to explain why he feels like a winner despite officially suffering a loss to Rozenstruik.

“To me, it was a win, because we beat him every round,” Overeem said. “The referee should not have jumped in. I was not KO’d. I stand back up, it was two seconds left, three seconds left, one second left – to me it was a win. And I always fight for myself. Of course, you have fans, it’s great, of course the money is great, but I fight for me, and I see it as a win.

“I beat him very easy all around. Okay, I got hit in the last five seconds. My lip is damaged. Who cares?”