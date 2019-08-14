Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris Set To Headline UFC On ESPN 7

A heavyweight tilt between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris is penciled in to headline UFC on ESPN 7.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Overeem and Harris have verbally agreed to a showdown on Dec. 7. The bout is expected to headline UFC on ESPN 7. The event is scheduled to take place inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Breaking: A big, heavyweight main event is headed to Washington DC on Dec. 7, per sources. Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem verbally agreed. pic.twitter.com/8AJoz59jnU — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 13, 2019

Overeem was last seen inside the Octagon back in April. He earned a TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik. “The Reem” is looking to extend his winning streak to three.

Harris also picked up a finish over Oleinik in his last outing. “The Big Ticket” earned a knockout win over Oleinik in 12 seconds. Harris has gone 3-0, 1 NC in his previous four bouts.

Earlier today (Aug. 13), it was announced that Stefan Struve is coming out of retirement to take on Ben Rothwell at UFC on ESPN 7. Also featured on the card will be a women’s bantamweight tilt between Aspen Ladd and Yana Kunitskaya. Strawweight action between Claudia Gadelha and Cynthia Calvillo will also be on display.

What do you think of the Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris bout? Who is your early pick for the heavyweight slugfest?