Alistair Overeem Wants Rematch With Jairzinho Rozenstruik So He Can ‘Finish Him’

Alistair Overeem is hoping to get the chance to rematch Jairzinho Rozenstruik following UFC on ESPN 8.

Back at UFC Washington last December, Rozenstruik stepped in on short notice to battle Overeem where he knocked out the veteran with just four seconds left. He was losing the entire fight but proved his power still lasted late into the rounds.

For Overeem, he hopes he gets the chance to rematch Rozenstruik and prove he’s the better fighter by finishing him.

“I’m not dissatisfied about the Rozenstruik performance. … We schooled the guy,” Overeem told Sirius XM’s Fight Nation (h/t MMAJunkie). “We were up all five rounds, it was just like one, or actually it was two punches that he connected. In my opinion a wrong stoppage, the ref should have never jumped in and when he jumped in it was zero seconds left. I actually had thought that it was the end of the fight because I remember the click, click, last 10 seconds and then I got dropped, straight back to my feet and it was over.

“I thought I actually won that fight and then it was like hey (expletive), they stopped it, TKO? And then you have Rozenstruik talking about it. He KO’d me, he KO’d me. That guy got lucky and I would love to run it back with him because (if) I fight him again, I’m gonna finish him. One hundred percent.”

Rozenstruik is coming off a 20-second knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 249. A rematch does make sense, but whether or not the UFC will book it is to be seen.