Alistair Overeem Wants Rematch With Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alistair Overeem was knocked out with just 4 seconds remaining in his fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in December. He was up on the judge’s scorecards as the fight neared its completion as well. Now Overeem says he wants a rematch with Rozenstruik.

“He stole something from me. He snuck away with the victory. I mean I schooled the man. He knows it, everybody knows it, the whole world knows it, but somehow he still has that W,” Overeem said to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Overeem’s loss to Rozenstruik is the only defeat he has suffered in his 5 last fights. He has defeated Sergei Pavlovich, Alexey Oleynik, Walt Harris, and most recently Augusto Sakai during that time. In the latest UFC heavyweight rankings, Overeem sits at #5.

Rozenstruik’s next fight saw him take his first loss. He was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in just 20 seconds at UFC 249. Rozenstruik finished Junior Dos Santos in his next fight last month at UFC 252. His previous fights before beating Overeem included wins over Andrei Arlovski, Allen Crowder, and Junior Albini. In the heavyweight latest rankings, he sits in the #3 position.