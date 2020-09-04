Friday, September 4, 2020

Alistair Overeem Would Be “Honored” To Face Jon Jones, Doesn’t Care About Brock Lesnar

By Ian Carey
Alistair Overeem
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alistair Overeem will face Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Las Vegas 9 tomorrow night. At a pre-event media scrum, Overeem discussed the possibility of a fight at heavyweight against Jon Jones and a possible rematch with former opponent and recent free agent, Brock Lesnar. Overeem expressed enthusiasm for possibly facing Jon Jones but doubts that Lesnar will return to MMA.

“Yes, I would do it,” said Overeem when asked about a fight against Jones. “I think it would be a great fight. I would feel honored.”

Overeem continued to say he feels Jones would be a great addition to the division.

“I think it’s a great addition to the heavyweight division,” Overeem continued. “I’m actually excited. Fresh blood. I’ve trained with him, he’s very capable. He’s tough, he’s good. So I’m excited about that development.”

As far as Brock Lesnar, however, Overeem doesn’t believe the former UFC Heavyweight Champion will return to the sport. He spoke to TMZ recently about Lesnar.

“I beat him up,” Overeem said. “So if somebody wants a rematch, it would be him. I already did it. Why would I chase him? Who cares about Brock? Which fans? He’s not coming back.”

Overeem continued to talk about why he feels Lesnar is not coming back to the sport.

“He’s 43 years old, he’s flunked tests, it’s over with him. He’s not coming back. Last time the waived the testing for him and still he got into trouble. It’s been a debacle. He’s not gonna come back. Listen, if he does, all hats off to him, but I don’t think he’s gonna come back.” 

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

Kelvin Gastelum Reveals The Hardest Hitter He Has Ever Fought

Kelvin Gastelum has fought the who's who of the welterweight and middleweight division but believes one person sticks out as the hardest...
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Open To Move To Welterweight To Fight Leon Edwards

Michael Chandler is currently a free agent but has been calling out UFC fighters in Dustin Poirier and now Leon Edwards.
Read more
UFC

Abel Trujillo Sentenced In Sexual Exploitation Case

Former UFC Fighter Abel Trujillo pleaded guilty to charges of promoting obscenity back in March. He was arrested in July of 2019...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Confirms BMF Title Would Be On The Line For Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2

The BMF title will be up for grabs again according to UFC president, Dana White. Last November in the...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Believes Brock Lesnar Would Be A ‘Good Introduction’ For Jon Jones’ Heavyweight Debut

Dana White likes the idea of Brock Lesnar welcoming Jon Jones to the heavyweight division. It was recently announced...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Weigh-In Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The UFC on ESPN+ 34 weigh-ins are now complete! Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+ 34 (aka UFC Vegas 9)...
Read more
UFC

Cody Garbrandt Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt has tested positive for COVID-19. As of this writing, his scheduled Flyweight title fight against Deiveson...
Read more
UFC

3 UFC Fighters Suspended For Marijuana, 1 For Amphetamines

4 UFC fighters have been suspended for testing positive for banned substances. 3 of the suspended fighters tested positive tests for marijuana...
Read more
UFC

Alistair Overeem Would Be “Honored” To Face Jon Jones, Doesn’t Care About Brock Lesnar

Alistair Overeem will face Augusto Sakai in the main event of UFC Las Vegas 9 tomorrow night. At a pre-event media scrum,...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Believes Irene Aldana Will Get A Title Shot If She Beats Holly Holm

Irene Aldana could earn the next bantamweight title shot if she beats Holly Holm according to UFC president, Dana White.
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Open To Move To Welterweight To Fight Leon Edwards

Michael Chandler is currently a free agent but has been calling out UFC fighters in Dustin Poirier and now Leon Edwards.
Read more
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum Reveals The Hardest Hitter He Has Ever Fought

Kelvin Gastelum has fought the who's who of the welterweight and middleweight division but believes one person sticks out as the hardest...
Read more
UFC

Brian Ortega Expects Korean Zombie Fight To Be A ‘Slugfest’

Brian Ortega is excited to get back into the Octagon. Ortega has not fought since UFC 231 in December...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 8 Medical Suspensions: Anthony Smith Only Gets 45 Days

The UFC Vegas 8 suspensions are in as two fighters receive possible six-month sits while Anthony Smith is only suspended 45 days.
Read more
UFC

Glover Teixeira Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fight With Thiago Santos Rescheduled

The Glover Teixeira versus Thiago Santos fight originally scheduled for the main event of UFC Las Vegas 10 on September 12th has...
Read more
UFC

Abel Trujillo Sentenced In Sexual Exploitation Case

Former UFC Fighter Abel Trujillo pleaded guilty to charges of promoting obscenity back in March. He was arrested in July of 2019...
Read more
UFC

UFC Rankings Report: Rakic Enters LHW Top 5

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN+ 33 Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube