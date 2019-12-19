Alistair Overeem’s Lip Almost Looks Fully Healed Already (Pic)

Alistair Overeem suffered a gnarly split lip in his last fight but it’s already looking as good as new.

Earlier this month, Overeem took on Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event of UFC Washington. “The Reem” appeared to be on his way to a unanimous decision victory, but Rozenstruik put him down to the canvas with a punch and the fight was stopped. That punch delivered one of the worst lip splits you will ever see in MMA.

Alistair Overeem’s Lip Already Looks Healed

Overeem underwent successful plastic surgery for the lip injury. After seeing how he looks almost two weeks removed from the fight, most would agree that his plastic surgeon deserves a raise. Peep Overeem’s healed lip below courtesy of the UFC’s official Instagram page.

Overeem is in South Korea serving as a guest fighter for UFC Busan. The event takes place this Saturday (Dec. 21). Headlining the card will be a featherweight clash between Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung. Jung was initially set to meet Brian Ortega, but “T-City” went down with a partially torn ACL.

Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC Busan this weekend. Due to time differences, the main card will begin at 5 a.m. ET.