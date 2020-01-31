Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan Would Like to Fight This Spring

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan seem to have accepted a bout against one another. In a world where rankings do not seem to be taken into consideration for booking a fight, the two bantamweights seem to have agreed to a bout in the spring of this year. While the UFC has not officially made the match, it would seem an easy booking once they catch wind of the interest from both fighters.

With Henry Cejudo facing Jose Aldo for the bantamweight title, it would make sense for the number two-ranked Sterling to face the number three ranked Yan. Both Sterling and Yan felt slighted when the news of Cejudo versus Aldo broke, with Yan stating he lost respect for Cejudo. Sterling posted on social media of his dismay when the news broke saying, “There’s a new trend in MMA these days. I’m not sure how this works anymore.”

With the two men left sitting to wait on the winner between Cejudo and Aldo, it seems Sterling and Yan would rather keep busy. Sterling asked in a very nice post on Twitter if Yan would be available in April or May to which Yan seems to be ready for with both men promising to make one another bleed.

Dear Aljo, we both know you will be the one who bleeds if we fight. You ain’t hurting nobody with your point scoring style. And yes I’m available in April or May and I never turned down the scrap #readyforanyone



Regards,

Siberian gangster https://t.co/pq1n7ri7nn — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 31, 2020

A match between the two 135 pound contenders would certainly solidify who could get a shot at the title once Cejudo and Aldo are done. ESPN confirmed the reports of the UFC working on making Cejudo versus Aldo soon, so what could be the harm of having the two top ranked fighters have a fight they are asking for?

The only man ranked above them is Marlon Moraes who already holds a win over Sterling and recently won a split decision over Aldo. If anything, there are more than a few fights to make for the bantamweight division.

Do you think the UFC will book this fight?