Aljamain Sterling Wants UFC 256 Title Fight Against Petr Yan, Champ Responds

Aljamain Sterling is hoping to finally get his title fight booked against champion, Petr Yan.

Ever since Aljamain Sterling submitted Cory Sandhagen in the first round at UFC 250, it was declared he was the number one contender. Yet, Dana White has been reluctant to call him that and many wondered why the fight hasn’t been booked.

Now, after Kamaru Usman-Gilbert Burns was postponed, Sterling and Yan sent tweets at one another to book the fight.

“I’m free that day. @PetrYanUFC what do you have planned?,” Sterling wrote.

Yet, Yan quickly replied and revealed the holdup was not on his side and the UFC has different plans for him.

I heard UFC have different plans, hold up is not from my side. You should be worried @funkmasterMMA 😆 https://t.co/8Lf5mCoZBZ — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) October 6, 2020

“I heard UFC have different plans, hold up is not from my side. You should be worried @funkmasterMMA,” Yan said.

It is no doubt interesting to hear Petr Yan tell Aljamain Sterling he should be worried that the fight is not booked. With Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen in just a couple of days, perhaps if Moraes wins the promotion will book that fight. Or, with TJ Dillashaw being able to return in January, it is possible the UFC will give him a title fight upon return.

For now, the bantamweight division is wide open. It also appears it will become more clear after Saturday as to who gets the first crack at Petr Yan’s belt.