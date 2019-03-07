Aljamain Sterling Calls For Marlon Moraes Rematch

Now that he's on a three-fight win streak, Aljamain Sterling calls for a rematch with Marlon Moraes, the last man to defeat him.

Aljamain Sterling wants to avenge his last Octagon defeat. “The Funk Master” is on a three-fight win streak at the moment. He hasn’t tasted defeat since his hellacious knockout loss to Marlon Moraes in December of 2017. Sterling was knocked out in just over a minute after eating a head kick from the Brazilian.

Since, Sterling has picked up wins over the likes of Brett Johns, Cody Stamann, and Jimmie Rivera. Recently, Sterling took to Twitter to make his case for a rematch against Moraes next:

Moraes is undoubtedly the next man in line for a shot at the 135-pound title. However, with TJ Dillashaw feuding with flyweight king Henry Cejudo at the moment, the title picture might be held up for a while. Sterling makes a good point in that Moraes could wait quite a while before fighting again if he holds out for a title shot.

His knockout win over Sterling marked the first of a three-fight finishing streak. As of this writing, Moraes is on a four-fight win streak. He recently avenged his sole UFC loss to Raphael Assuncao when he submitted his fellow countryman in the first round last month.

What do you think about Sterling wanting a rematch with Moraes?