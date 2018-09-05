Aljamain Sterling Eager to Slap Cody Stamann Around at UFC 228

It was just another morning with locals bustling to get to work, grab their cup of morning joe, drive the kids to school, read the morning paper, and all the other various tasks done on a peaceful morning. For Aljamain Sterling, he woke up on such a morning when he was suddenly hit with an epiphany.

“I think I woke up one morning and the sun glazed over my high-top,” begins Sterling to UFC.com. “I got up from the bed, looked out the curtains and said, ‘You know what? Someone has to keep these bantamweights in check. All these guys who are not ranked in the Top 10, someone has to go back there, slap them around and keep them in line.”

“And I’m that guy.”

And Cody Stamann, ranked #10, is the “other guy” who, having recently been placed at the edge of the Top 10, Sterling will still seek to slap around this Saturday at UFC 228.

“My last opponent was ranked in the Top 15, this guy is ranked in the Top 10, so I’ve got to go back and remind these guys who I am,” Sterling said. “For some reason, I seem to be the most popular guy that everyone wants to call out. I don’t know if it’s disrespect or flattering, but regardless, people are talking, they knew who I am and I guess that’s always a good thing.”

Stamann has been one of the people talking, and he has even gone back and forth with Aljamain Sterling on social media long prior to this bout being announced.

“I hope Cody can fight as well as he talks because he talks a good game and he managed to get a fight that I don’t think he quite deserves, but we’re going to find out who is the better guy and I can’t wait to get in there and slap that guy across his face.”

Sterling’s confidence headed into the fight does not mean he is not prepared for some major resistance. And just as Eric B. and Rakim would, Sterling always has a plan and expects any number of those plans to pay off in full this Saturday.

“There are a couple ways he could approach it and there are a couple ways I could approach it and I’ve got Plan B, Plan C and Plan D ready depending on how he decides to approach it.

“There is no secret to what I’m looking to do,” he adds. “I’m going to take him down, pressure him, put him on his back and put him away; rain down some elbows in his face. Once he turns and gives me his back, I’m going to choke him out and ‘The Human Anaconda’ is going to be back.”

What is your prediction for this bantamweight contest? Does Aljamain Sterling win or Cody Stamann?