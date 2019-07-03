Aljamain Sterling Explains Why He Declined To Train At JacksonWink Years Ago Despite Invite From Jon Jones

When Aljamain Sterling was an amateur MMA fighter, a person he went to school with invited him to train full-time at JacksonWink. That fighter was the current light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. But, Sterling declined the invitation.

“Jon Jones actually invited me to come down when I was debating whether or not to go back home to Long Island after school was over and trying to figure out where I want to move,” Sterling told MMA Junkie Radio. “I didn’t even know that gym existed – Weidman, Serra-Longo. I didn’t even know that existed because I was all the way upstate and sure enough, I was glad that I made the right choice.”

Why Aljamain Sterling decided not to go is simple. He knew he would not get the time he needed especially with the likes of Diego Sanchez and Jon Jones at the gym. And, so early on in his career, Sterling needed some personal time with coaches to improve and showcase his skills.

“It’s crazy, I almost went,” Sterling said. “I told him, ‘Jon, I just don’t feel like I’m going to get the right training. I don’t feel like I’m going to get the attention you get. You’re Jon Jones, I’m the amateur guy that’s only a wrestler, and I get that.’ You got to put in your time, put in your work and earn your spot.”

In the end, Sterling is glad he didn’t head to JacksonWink as he says he has found the right team. There, he has the likes of Matt Serra, Ray Longo, Al Iaquinta in his corner with Chris Weidman and others in the gym.