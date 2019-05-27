Aljamain Sterling Not Harping On A Finish Over Pedro Munhoz At UFC 238

Don’t count on Aljamain Sterling to engage in a brawl with Pedro Munhoz.

On June 8, Sterling will meet Munhoz in a pivotal bantamweight clash. The bout will be featured on the UFC 238 card inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The winner may find himself competing for the bantamweight title as Sterling is the third-ranked UFC bantamweight, while Munhoz is just behind him at the fourth spot.

Aljamain Sterling Not Planning To Take Unnecessary Risks

Sterling was a guest on MMA Junkie Radio. During his appearance, Sterling explained why he isn’t guaranteeing a finish over Munhoz:

“I definitely pride myself on being a finisher, but when you can’t get the guys to the ground or the finish doesn’t come when you’ve got guys hurt – sometimes with these top-level guys, it’s not just as easy as 1-2-3, they’re done. The higher I get in the competition, the harder it’s going to be to put these guys away. But I’m constantly going out there to pitch shutouts and put away the competition in any which way I can.”

In the main event of UFC 238, Henry Cejudo will take on Marlon Moraes for the UFC bantamweight gold. The co-main event will see Valentina Shevchenko defend her women’s flyweight title against Jessica Eye. Also featured on the main card will be a lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone.