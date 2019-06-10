Aljamain Sterling Issues Strong Words for “Henry Ce-Doo-Doo”

Following Henry Cejudo’s impressive victory over Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC 238, the natural question for the man who has everything is, “What’s next?” And Cejudo’s response came in the “more money” variety. After requesting to be paid in “heavyweight money” in his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, he had an interesting list of potential opponents for his next bout, with Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, and Urijah Faber filling out that list. After defeating #4 ranked Pedro Munhoz earlier in the evening to presumably become the next in line for a title fight, Aljamain Sterling’s reaction was about as one would expect:

“I was doing the facepalm emoji, shaking my head,” Sterling told TMZ. “He wants to be a legend killer? Find a legend who’s actually winning!”

“Those guys haven’t won a fight in god knows how long and you have a #1 contender right here in front of you!”

“Henry, stop calling out these guys who are washed up and come for the REAL #1 contender, the real challenge.”

Indeed, both Dominick Cruz land Urijah Faber both haven’t won a fight in three years, and Cody Garbrand has currently lost three consecutive fights in a row. Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling is now riding a four-fight winning streak, three of which against ranked opponents. Cejudo’s call-out has thus prompted a reaction out of Sterling and his bowels that gives new meaning to the term “Funkmaster”:

“So, every time I go to the bathroom, I’m gonna take a Henry Ce-doo-doo while I think about winning that belt,” Sterling said. “So, I hope Henry’s ready for this.”

