Aljamain Sterling On Petr Yan: He’s World Class, But He Ain’t Me

Aljamain Sterling believes Petr Yan has skills, but he isn’t on the hype train.

Sterling and Yan are coming off unanimous decision victories at UFC 238 earlier this month. “The Funkmaster” defeated Pedro Munhoz, while Yan earned a win over Jimmie Rivera. Both men called for a title shot and have traded barbs.

Aljamain Sterling Not Impressed By Petr Yan

MMAJunkie.com interviewed Sterling and “The Funkmaster” had the following to say regarding a potential bout with Yan:

“You don’t get to the top five of the UFC in any division without having some type of good technique. You might have a little bit of luck, a couple of good matchups. And maybe a couple of finishes, but he’s not that guy. He doesn’t have those. He just has decision performances. Like I said, I don’t see where he has goods for me. I think it would be a fun fight. I think he’s a tough dude.

“He’s world class, but at the end of the day, he ain’t me. I’m ‘The Funkmaster.’”

UFC “champ-champ” Henry Cejudo is sidelined due to surgery. He may miss the rest of 2019, which could open the door for Sterling vs. Yan. Yan also underwent surgery, but his recovery time is said to be far shorter. Time will tell if the bout materializes before Cejudo returns.