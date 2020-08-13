Aljamain Sterling On UFC Title Shot: I Don’t Know What Dana White’s Waiting For

Aljamain Sterling is unsure what the holdup is when it comes to receiving a UFC title opportunity.

Many fight fans and media members are in agreement that Sterling deserves the next crack at the UFC bantamweight championship. Still, UFC president Dana White has yet to commit to giving the “Funk Master” a shot at the gold. This has left many puzzled, including Sterling.

Aljamain Sterling Questions Why Dana White Hasn’t Given Him Title Shot

Sterling spoke to The Schmo and he shared his confusion over the UFC’s hesitance on booking him in a bantamweight title bout (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Honestly, I don’t know what Dana’s waiting for,” Sterling to The Schmo recently. “I don’t know if I pissed in his Cheerios or something, talked to his ex-girlfriend, I have no idea. But, Dana knows the fight to make and I think he’s gonna do the right thing. I think he had to just get over the jet lag from Abu Dhabi. Maybe he forgot how great the performance was and how quick it was, so it’s hard to remember, but I’ve got the camera, I’ve got the film, and he said I was the next guy.”

Sterling is coming off a quick submission victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250. Many felt the bout would be highly competitive but the “Funk Master’s” emphatic finish led many to believe he’d be a shoo-in for the next 135-pound title fight rather than an “option” as White puts it.

Petr Yan captured the UFC bantamweight title with his fifth-round TKO victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 251. The title was vacated when the previous champion, Henry Cejudo, decided to retire after his successful title defense over Dominick Cruz.