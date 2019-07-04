Aljamain Sterling Open to Interim Title Fight Against Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling has no desire to sit around and wait for Henry Cejudo to return to the bantamweight division, so he is looking to continue the bantamweight division himself, with the help from the right foil, whom both the public and Sterling seem to agree is one Petr Yan:

“I don’t think it makes sense for an interim title, but it kind of bugs me,” Sterling told MMA Junkie Radio. “For (Cejudo) to have to come back and defend the flyweight title, now puts the bantamweight division in limbo once again. After it just got some new life, it got some hot prospects, surging contenders.”

“This division hasn’t been better since the whole thing with T.J. (Dillashaw) in my personal opinion,” Sterling added. “And I think you don’t want to lose that momentum, so that’s the perfect scenario for me, but if Cejudo has to go down and defend that belt first then I’m 100 percent down for an interim title fight vs. Petr Yan.”

Aljamain Sterling is currently ranked #2 in the bantamweight division and is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. Most recently, Sterling defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision at UFC 238. Petr Yan is on a very impressive eight-fight winning streak and is currently ranked #4 in the division. Yan is currently sidelined following elbow surgery, but Sterling does not see this as an impediment to the fight being made:

“He says he’s only supposed to be out for like four weeks, maybe 5 weeks, so we could potentially be fighting towards the end of the year,” Sterling said.

Do you believe the UFC should make an interim title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan?