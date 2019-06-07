Aljamain Sterling Predicts Cejudo vs. Moraes

UFC 238 will answer a litany of questions in the promotion’s bantamweight division. The biggest question is simply, who will be the division’s world champion? This question will be answered when flyweight champion Henry Cejudo takes on Marlon Moraes in the main event of the pay per view, with the winner filling the vacancy of the bantamweight championship. Also on the card, Aljamain Sterling will be taking on Pedro Munhoz in a fight that could potentially determine the next contender for the bantamweight championship. Naturally, Sterling predicts himself to be victorious in his bout against Munhoz. And as for the main event, Sterling believes that size does matter:

“(Cejudo) gets his shot, hopefully he does well, but I think he’s too small for the weight class,” Sterling told The Schmo recently. “And I win this fight, I get redemption at Marlon Moraes.

“I think (Moraes) is the bigger man. He may not be as great of a wrestler, but I think he hits a lot harder. He has good footwork, good movement, and I can’t really see how Henry wins besides trying to take him down and hold position. But at that point, he takes him down, he’s gonna be a little too small to hold that position against a good BJJ black belt like Marlon Moraes. So I think the odds are against him in this matchup, but that’s why there are weight classes. There’s weight classes for a reason.”

Marlon Moraes defeated Aljamain Sterling via KO in December of 2017 at UFC Fight Night 123, and if both of Sterling’s predictions comes true, we would likely see a rematch between the two.

UFC 238 will stream exclusively on ESPN+ and takes place Saturday, July 8, 2019 from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling’s prediction for Marlon Moraes vs. Henry Cejudo?