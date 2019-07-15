Aljamain Sterling Reacts To Urijah Faber Title Shot Talks

Aljamain Sterling is not pleased with Urijah Faber and Henry Cejudo both calling each other out. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off of a win over Ricky Simon on Saturday and has asked for the title shot against the champ-champ.

And, Sterling, the top bantamweight contender is not happy with that and doesn’t believe Faber deserves the title shot. Even the “The California Kid” only beat the 15th ranked guy, he is a big draw. But, even with that “Funkmaster” says he needs to beat someone in the top-10 to deserve a title shot.

“‘I usually don’t do this but when I do, it’s to stop the bullsh*t’”, Sterling said via his Facebook fan page. “Back to business! Your title challenger is here! Faber, great finish, but you need to at least beat someone in the Top 10. I’ll handle CeDooDoo, aka Triple Chump from here!”

Aljamain Sterling is coming off of a decision win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 238. The expectation was that was the number one contender fight. Yet, now all the talk is about Faber vs. Cejudo, which Sterling, among most other bantamweights are happy about.

Whether or not Urijah Faber gets the title shot against Henry Cejudo is to be seen.