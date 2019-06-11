Aljamain Sterling Says He ‘Likes His Chances’ Against Henry Cejudo

It was a mini-bantamweight tournament at UFC 238. On the prelims featured what many believed was a number one contender fight between Aljamain Sterling and Pedro Munhoz. Also on the card was Petr Yan vs. Jimmie Rivera and Henry Cejudo taking on Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title.

Ultimately, Cejudo beat Moraes by TKO to win the belt and Sterling got past Munhoz by decision. Now, the expectation is that the Olympic gold medalist will take on “The Funk Master” in the next title fight. And, if that happens, Sterling likes his chances in that fight.

“I think I possess all the talent in the world to compete with Henry,” Sterling said on The MMA Hour. “Henry is a tough dude, man. I think he is the pound-for-pound greatest combat athlete today. No one has done what he’s been able to accomplish. But, I will say this, when I beat him, ‘Henry Cedoodo,’ what does that make me? The pound-for-pound king. So that’s what I’m looking to get for my next title. So go out there, beat up Henry and I think I’ll be able to take that title.

“I’m too long, I’m too rangy, I can box, I can kick, I can wrestle, I can do jiu-jitsu. So where does he win? I like my chances in that one.”

Ultimately, Aljamain Sterling believes he will hear “And New” if he fights Henry Cejudo as he will become the new bantamweight champion.