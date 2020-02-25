Aljamain Sterling Says Henry Cejudo-Jose Aldo Is A Fight ‘Nobody Wanted To See’

Aljamain Sterling is not a fan of Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo for the bantamweight title at UFC 250.

Cejudo had been calling out Aldo for his first title defense at bantamweight since the Brazilian announced he would be moving down in weight. Although the former featherweight champion lost this 135-pound debut to Marlon Moraes the UFC still made the fight.

When the fight was made, it received a ton of backlash from fans and fighters alike. And, top bantamweight contender, Aljamain Sterling wasn’t a fan of it at all.

The fight that no one asked for and that nobody wanted to see!#MakeRankingsGreatAgain

🗑🗑🗑 https://t.co/HS2vWe1XES — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 24, 2020

Aljamain Sterling hasn’t fought since UFC 238 last June when he beat Pedro Munhoz by decision to extend his winning streak to four. During the run, he beat Jimmie Riviera, Cody Stamann and Brett Johns. In the UFC he is 10-3 with four stoppage wins.

With Sterling not getting the title shot he may have to take a number one contender bout against Petr Yan. The Russian has looked very impressive in the UFC and last time out dominated Urijah Faber and earned a TKO win.

Regardless, Sterling makes it clear he is not a fan of Cejudo fighting Jose Aldo.