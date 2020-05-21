Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen Targeted For UFC 250

UFC 250 may feature a pivotal bantamweight bout between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen.

MMAFighting.com is reporting that Sterling vs. Sandhagen is in the works for UFC 250. The event is scheduled to take place on June 6. The card is set to feature a women’s featherweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer.

The state of the UFC bantamweight title picture is currently up in the air. Following his second-round TKO victory over Dominick Cruz on May 9, bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo announced his retirement. Cejudo hasn’t vacated the title as of this writing but if he’s serious about walking away from MMA competition, the UFC will have to determine who fights for the gold.

Sterling is riding a four-fight winning streak. He’s gone 6-1 in his last seven outings. In his four-fight tear, Sterling has beaten Pedro Munhoz, Jimmie Rivera, Cody Stamann, and Brett Johns.

As for Sandhagen, he’s on quite the roll himself. He has won seven straight bouts. He hasn’t suffered a defeat since Feb. 2017. Sandhagen picked up the biggest win of his pro MMA career back in Aug. 2019. He earned a unanimous decision win over Raphael Assuncao.

