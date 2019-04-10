Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz Set for UFC 238

Aljamain Sterling will get what he asked for: a dance with Pedro Munhoz at UFC 238 in the Chicago Illinois’s United Center as reported by Newsday on Wednesday afternoon. Sterling would then indirectly confirm the news on Twitter. The event will reportedly be headlined by Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes competing for the vacant bantamweight championship. Should something happen to either of those two combatants, it appears that either Sterling or Munhoz would be in a prime position to step in as a replacement who would then find himself competing for the official championship belt.

Should that happen, perhaps the man the promotion would select to compete for the title would be the #3-ranked Aljamain Sterling, who is currently one spot above Pedro Munhoz (#4). Sterling is currently on a three-fight winning streak and, coincidentally, the last time he suffered a defeat was at the hands of Marlon Moraes, a man whom Sterling is actively gunning for next. Aljamain Sterling defeated Jimmie Rivera in his most recent outing, and the 29-year-old Sterling will bring a 17-3 MMA record with him to the Windy City.

Pedro Munhoz is also on a three-fight winning streak, which began with a victory over a common opponent with Aljamain Sterling: Brett Johns in August of 2018. Munhoz would then continue the common-opponent tour with a win over Bryan Caraway before knocking out former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in his most recent battle.

With the addition of this bantamweight bout, the current UFC 238 lineup includes:

UFC Bantamweight Championship Bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Henry Cejudo

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko © vs. Jessica Eye

Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff

Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz

Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan

Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood

Felice Herrig vs. Xiaonan Yan

Who’s your pick? Aljamain Sterling or Pedro Munhoz?