Aljamain Sterling Withdraws From Frankie Edgar Fight At UFC 244 Due To Recent Surgery

Aljamain Sterling will not fight Frankie Edgar after all.

The two were linked to be fighting each other at UFC 244 ever since Frankie Edgar announced he was moving down to bantamweight. However, Aljamain Sterling revealed on Instagram he had wrist surgery and had to pull out of the fight.

Part of the statement was as follows:

“I kept pushing through the injuries’ limits and telling the doctors that I would be fine with not getting surgery,” Aljamain Sterling said. Recently I was offered a HUGE fight, so I was going to push the limits again, despite having less strength than my left hand (I’m right-handed) to fight the legend, Frankie “The Answer” Edgar, at @thegarden!!

“Unfortunately, the NYSAC wouldn’t approve me in time to fight at home for Nov. 2nd. Although the wrist pain got significantly worse from fighting Pedro Munhoz, I was really disappointed but recognized that maybe this was Gods plan for me,” he added. “I’ve been searching for clarity or a sign…maybe this was it.”

When Aljamain Sterling will return to the Octagon is unknown, as well as who he may fight. He wanted an interim title shot against Petr Yan before he needed this surgery.

The wrist surgery was necessary for Aljamain Sterling as it was the reason why New York would not let him fight in the state.