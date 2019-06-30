Aljamain Sterling ‘Wouldn’t Be Mad’ If Henry Cejudo Fought Joseph Benavidez First

Henry Cejudo has options for his next title fight.

The champ-champ could defend his flyweight title against Joseph Benavidez, or the bantamweight one against Aljamain Sterling. But, according to Sterling, he believes Benavidez deserves the first shot. And, he wouldn’t be mad that he would have to wait.

If I lost the first crack at @HenryCejudo to @JoeJitsu, I wouldn’t be mad at all. Joey B is legend of the game and with that performance it’s tough to argue who should get the first chance to dethrone the King. Congrats Benevidez! #UFCMinneapolis — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) June 30, 2019

“If I lost the first crack at Henry Cejudo to Joseph Benavidez, I wouldn’t be mad at all,” Sterling wrote. “Joey B is a legend of the game and with that performance it’s tough to argue who should get the first chance to dethrone the King. Congrats Benavidez!”

Benavidez TKO’d Jussier Formiga at UFC Minneapolis to solidify himself as the top contender at flyweight. Sterling, meanwhile, had a huge win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 238 that solidified himself as the top contender at bantamweight.

Ultimately, even Dana White has said Cejudo will defend the flyweight title first. So, this is good news for Joseph Benavidez. Whether or not that is the champ-champ’s plans is unknown, but what is known is the fact that the Olympic gold medalist will be out until 2020. How that will impact the flyweight and bantamweight division is to be seen.