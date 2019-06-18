Allen Crowder Was Expecting To ‘Run It Back’ With Greg Hardy

Allen Crowder is set to take on Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Greenville this Saturday. But, according to Crowder, he is surprised this is his opponent. He was certain he would rematch Greg Hardy after their fight ended in a disqualification win for Crowder back in January at UFC Brooklyn.

However, that was not the case as both Hardy and Crowder got their separate fights, and the former NFL star got his first UFC win.

“I thought I was going to get the phone call to run it back. But, I never heard anything about it so I thought they wanted to give him someone easier to fight and they did just that,” Crowder said to Sherdog.com. “They are trying to build him up, everybody wants to see him lose.”

Allen Crowder says the illegal knee came due to Hardy’s inexperience, not because he was losing the fight.

“I think they were trying to boost up Greg Hardy and get him a win,” Crowder added. “I spoiled that moment for them. In the fight, I won the first and was winning the second. [However,] I don’t think he threw it because he was losing. It was because he was in the heat of the moment.”