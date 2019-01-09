Eddie Alvarez Reacts To UFC Philadelphia Debut After Departure

The UFC is heading back to “The City Of Brotherly Love” for the first time in over seven years. This is the home town of former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Alvarez recently departed from the promotion to sign with ONE Championship. The news of the UFC heading to his hometown after he just left the company has to be upsetting for “The Underground King.” After the news of the UFC’s return to Philadelphia broke, Alvarez made a comment.

He said that Philadelphia will be too busy watching his debut in ONE Championship to be watching the UFC event:

“Unfortunately @ ufc Philadelphia will be tuned into @ ONEChampionship that week to watch me work to claim another title .The timing of this venue and date is incredible .As a kid I wanted the UFC belt , now I want all of them . One more shelf to fill”

Unfortunately @ufc Philadelphia will be tuned into @ONEChampionship that week to watch me work to claim another title .The timing of this venue and date is incredible .As a kid I wanted the UFC belt , now I want all of them . One more shelf to fill #UGking #phillyfighter #thnq pic.twitter.com/pj02hm4A13 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) January 8, 2019

The UFC’s return to Philadelphia will go down on March 30th. That same weekend, ONE Championship will be holding their “A New Era” show on March 31st from Tokyo, Japan. Alvarez will be facing Timofey Nastyukhin in ONE’s lightweight tournament. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will be competing on the card as well. He will face Yuya Wakamatsu in ONE’s flyweight tournament.

What do you think of the UFC heading to Philadelphia after Alvarez’s departure?