Amanda Nunes Aims to be Women’s GOAT With Win Over Cris Cyborg

Amanda Nunes aims to be widely considered the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time with a win over Cris Cyborg.

Nunes is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder. She will be moving up in weight for her next fight to challenge women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. The two will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 232 on Dec. 29.

Nunes recognizes that history is on the line. If she defeats Cyborg, she’ll become the first woman to hold two titles simultaneously in the UFC. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, “The Lioness” said she’s got the GOAT tag on her mind:

“For sure. That’s the reason why I made this decision to move up a division. I want fans to remember me like that. Winning on December 29, I won’t ever leave fans’ heads, that’s for sure. Achieving that, being the only Brazilian woman to become two-division champion… The only woman, the only Brazilian, will be a huge achievement. It’s a big fight, a fight that will make history, and I will come out victorious one more time.”

Nunes has had three successful title defenses. She earned a first-round submission over Miesha Tate to capture the gold back in July 2016. She went on to defend her 135-pound title against Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Raquel Pennington.

As for Cyborg, she hasn’t been defeated in MMA since May 2005. For over 13 years, Cyborg has been unbeaten. She has defended her UFC women’s featherweight title twice. There are few fighters in MMA who have been as dominant as Cyborg, so a win for Nunes would turn a lot of heads.

