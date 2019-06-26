Amanda Nunes Believes Holly Holm ‘Never Changes’ Her Style

Amanda Nunes has beaten almost every UFC women’s champion at or near her weight class. She beat Ronda Rousey, Meisha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg, and Germaine de Randamie, but there is one name missing. That is Holly Holm who she will face at UFC 239.

It will no doubt be an interesting fight as both are the top fighters at bantamweight. But, the champion believes Holm is the same in every fight and is predictable.

“Honestly, I feel like Holly’s the same every fight. She never changes. She’s this fighter, she’s gonna end up with this style. But I feel like people underestimated her,” Nunes said to ESPN (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). “They make a lot of mistakes because of that. Because ‘oh she no punch hard. Oh her kick is not gonna knock me out.’ No, she’s dangerous. I know that, I know she’ll be able to really knock you out if she gets the right timing.

“This is my thing, I’m not gonna let [her] find my timing. The biggest thing is people underestimated her and they got caught up in that and [lost] the fight against her. But I know Holly’s good, I know she’s gonna bring it,” Amanda Nunes continued. “She wanted my belt, she’s gonna come for the belt. I have to be ready for everything and I am. I know everything she’s gonna do to get my belt. And I’m gonna be ready.”

Whether or not that is true or will be a factor in this fight is to be seen. But, Amanda Nunes is confident and more than ready ahead of her fight against Holly Holm at UFC 239.