Amanda Nunes Contemplates Retirement

Amanda Nunes is fresh off of staking her claim as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time in the eyes of many fight fans following her dominant yet shocking first-round knockout of the woman reputed as the most feared woman in the sport at UFC 232: Cris Cyborg. With Amanda Nunes now being the first female double champion and holding victories over names like Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Valentina Shevchenko in addition to the Cyborg upset, Amanda Nunes is already considering retirement and riding off into the sunset, with some nudging from a loved one (Transcription via MMA Junkie)

“I went home to see my family and stay a little bit with my family and my mom (said), ‘I think you should retire,’” Nunes told reporters backstage after UFC Fortaleza. “(She said), ‘You’ve done everything in the sport already, you’ve got everything you want, you’re double champion and I feel like you should take a little bit. Maybe if you want to fight one more time and take a little break, maybe after a long break come back and fight one more time, but I feel like you should.’ I think (about it) a little bit. We’ll see with this next stage what’s going on.”

Rumors have begun to swirl of a potential title defense against former bantamweight Holly Holm, who would be the third former bantamweight champion that Nunes defeated during her reign of terror. Nunes would address these rumors during the scrum:

“They don’t call me yet, but I’m waiting for it,” Nunes said. “Let’s see what’s going to happen. I think this fight is very interesting. Holly Holm is the only fighter who is a former champions who I didn’t fight her. That would be an interesting fight for sure.

“I’m a little bit tired of all the big fights,” Nunes said. “Everyone is happy and glad and proud that I did all that and I want a little break to get a family and focus more on Nina’s career. We’ll see. I say those thing, but you know how fighting is. We get involved so much and then we want to do it again. We’ll see. I’m looking for this fight with Holly for sure and I’m ready for the call.”

