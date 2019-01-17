Amanda Nunes ‘Done’ With Featherweight, Not Interested in Cris Cyborg Rematch

Reigning two-division champion Amanda Nunes is looking towards a return to the bantamweight division and putting her brief stay at 145 pounds behind her

Amanda Nunes moved to featherweight, knocked out arguably the most feared fighter in the history of women’s mixed martial arts and now she’s done with the division.

That was the message the reigning two-division UFC champion passed along on Wednesday evening when responding to a message from Cris Cyborg about a potential rematch.

Nunes knocked out Cyborg in less than one minute when they clashed this past December to become the first woman in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes. Afterwards, Nunes didn’t sound all that interested in a rematch after such a dominant victory and it doesn’t appear she’s changed her stance in the weeks following that fight.

In fact, Nunes seems to be done with featherweight all together after a brief move up a division to win the title and now she’s back focused on defending her 135-pound championship instead.

“Sorry Cristiane but I’m done with 145 [pounds],” Nunes wrote on Twitter. “My goal was to be a double champ. But, now I can help you build the division. I got someone for you — Kayla Harrison is a true 145er.”

Sorry Cristiane but I’m done with 145. My Goal was to be a double champ. But, now I can help you build the division. I got someone for you @Judo_Kayla is a true 145er — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 17, 2019

Harrison is the two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, who currently competes for Professional Fighters League and she also happens to be one of Nunes’ training partners at American Top Team in Florida.

If Nunes wasn’t going to fight Cyborg, it always seemed like a long shot that she’d stick around featherweight considering she just beat the fighter who was undefeated for more than a decade that ruled the 145-pound division for years.

Meanwhile, Cyborg has only one fight remaining on her current UFC contract, although she’s stated that she is open to remaining with the promotion going forward if a deal can be brokered.

It’s tough to say if that will happen or not if Cyborg can’t get a second shot at Nunes or if the UFC is still interested in promotion a women’s featherweight division.

Nunes did cast a little doubt on her decision by joking around afterwards that perhaps she would consider a move down to 125 pounds to pursue a third world title instead.

Either way, Nunes appears focused on defending her bantamweight title next and mentioned Holly Holm as one opponent that could offer her a challenge.

Holly would definitely be a great fight to defend my belt at 135. — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 17, 2019

Holm is set to make her return to action at UFC 235 when she faces top bantamweight prospect Aspen Ladd on the card.