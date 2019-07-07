Amanda Nunes Explains Switching To ‘Plan B’ For Head Kick Finish Over Holly Holm

Amanda Nunes added another former UFC champion to her list of victims and there is no denying her status as the female GOAT at this point.

Nunes took on Holly Holm in the co-main event of UFC 239 last night (July 6). “The Lioness” put her women’s bantamweight gold on the line. Nunes starched Holly Holm with a head kick and finished her off with some punches on the ground.

Nunes Talks Changing Her Strategy For Quick Finish

During the UFC 239 post-fight press conference, Nunes admitted that she was surprised by Holm’s approach in the fight and felt she had to switch things up (via MMAFighting.com):

“She showed up differently tonight. I thought Holly was going to move a lot, I thought she was going to in and out, run a little bit, try to clinch me, but she stayed still there. I have to do something else, I have to do Plan B because my first one was chase her and she kind of showed up different and it was better for me how she showed up tonight.

“This weekend I was in the hotel room, me and Nina (Ansaroff) started practicing hook, straight, and finish with the [head] kick. Because I knew she was going to run that way. Every time before I sleep we always do it over and over until like, ‘I might catch her with this one. I’m gonna do this.’ I have the best coaches in the world and we do this over and over, it was something that I have the whole time that I haven’t had the chance to show yet, but tonight was a good night to show, I’m very happy about that.”

Nunes has now extended her winning streak to nine. She hasn’t lost a bout since Sept. 2014. She has earned finishes by KO or TKO in her last three outings.