Amanda Nunes Wants Featherweight Title Defense After UFC 239

Amanda Nunes plans to be a fighting “champ-champ.”

Nunes is the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight and featherweight ruler. She has reigned at 135 pounds since July 2016 and captured the 145-pound gold by dethroning Cris Cyborg back in Dec. 2018. “The Lioness” is scheduled to go back down in weight to defend her bantamweight title against Holly Holm at UFC 239 on July 6.

Nunes Aiming For Featherweight Title Defense Next

Following her bantamweight title clash with Holm, Nunes hopes to defend her featherweight championship (via MMAJunkie.com):

“For sure (I plan to) defend both. I will defend my belt at 135 then go up and defend my belt after at 145. [I want to] keep making history. Holly’s the only champion, the former champion, that I don’t beat yet. She’s going to be the next. Honestly, I think about Holly now then we’ll see next. A (Cris) Cyborg rematch? Why not? We’ll see what’s next.”

UFC 239 will be headlined by a light heavyweight tilt between champion Jon Jones and Thiago Santos. A welterweight clash between Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal is also scheduled for the card. On top of that, heavyweight bruisers Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos will collide.

